Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show at 9 a.m. MT Friday

Join Jay Tust and Brady Frederick on KTVB Channel 7 Friday morning for the inside scoop on storylines surrounding Boise State's senior day matchup with Utah State.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State (8-3, 7-0 MW) welcomes Mountain West foe Utah State (6-5, 5-2 MW) to Albertsons Stadium Friday for its final contest of the 2022 regular season. The Broncos are winners of 10-straight games against the Aggies on The Blue.

Although Boise State already clinched a Mountain Division title and the conference title game is set, the Broncos are one win away from a perfect, 8-0 season in league play. Utah State heads to the City of Trees with three-consecutive wins.

The Black Friday showdown also provides an opportunity to build momentum following last week's shaky outing against Wyoming, ahead of the Dec. 3 Mountain West Championship Game against Fresno State.

Last but certainly not least, 25 Bronco players will be recognized ahead of kickoff for senior day. A win for the departing players should be priority for Boise State, regardless of what's looming next week.

To get a real-time look at the senior day ceremony from the sidelines of Albertsons Stadium, be sure to tune into the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. MT Friday.

Bronco Nation can prepare for kickoff with an inside scoop on storylines surrounding the Broncos-Aggies battle from KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Brady Frederick.

The show will air live on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and the KTVB mobile app.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. MT. Friday. The conference matchup will be televised by CBS on local CBS-affiliated stations around the country.

For more information on ways to watch and a preview of Boise State vs. Utah State, check out KTVB's Game Day Guide.

Follow Friday's game from anywhere with KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog. The Game Tracker features a real-time scoreboard and the latest updates from Tust, Frederick and Boise State football.

KTVB will live stream the post-game press conference on KTVB.COM, the KTVB YouTube channel and the KTVB mobile app.

Interviews with Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and players will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so Bronco Nation can watch the press conference whenever and wherever they want.

Stay tuned to KTVB.COM after the game for a recap, highlights and comments from Friday's contest.