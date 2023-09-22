Watch live: Bronco Roundup Game Day Show in San Diego

KTVB takes Bronco Nation inside Snapdragon Stadium for a 90-minute preview ahead of Boise State's showdown with San Diego State to open Mountain West play.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football looks to claim its 24th consecutive win in a conference opener and improve to .500 on the season as it visits San Diego State for a Friday night showdown at Snapdragon Stadium.

The Broncos are favored by 6.5, with a 68% chance of defeating the Aztecs, according to ESPN's Matchup Predictor. San Diego State is coming off back-to-back losses to Pac-12 opponents, while Boise State eyes its second-straight win after flashing its potential against North Dakota last week on The Blue.

Boise State, who was picked as the 2023 preseason Mountain West favorite, will need a dominant defensive performance to corral San Diego State's dual-threat quarterback Jalen Mayden. The Mississippi State transfer has 701 passing yards through four games and leads the Aztecs with 258 yards on the ground.

San Diego State has struggled to slow offenses early, ranking 83rd among FBS teams in scoring defense, 114th in total defense, 84th in rushing defense and 120th in passing yards allowed. It should be noted the Aztecs have faced top-tier quarterbacks in Oregon State's Dj Uiagalelei and UCLA's Dante Moore.

The Broncos are expected to be without veteran running back George Holani once again on Friday, meaning Ashton Jeanty should once again see a heavy load on the ground and through the air. Boise State has not provided an update on team captain DJ Schramm's status, who was unavailable against the Fighting Hawks on The Blue.

Friday's contest kicks off at 8:30 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.

