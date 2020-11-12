Live at 9 a.m. Saturday: Bronco Roundup Game Day breaks down Boise State's final regular-season game

Start your Saturday morning with Bronco Roundup Game Day live at 9 a.m.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State's shortened eight-game regular season comes to a close when the Broncos take on the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday afternoon.

The Broncos (4-1, 4-0) travel to Laramie, Wyo. to play the 2-3 Cowboys for their first game in what feels like 84 years. Boise State's last two games against San Jose State and UNLV were canceled due to COVID-19.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. MT and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

On Saturday morning, wake up with KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day live at 9 a.m. with Jay Tust and Will Hall reviewing everything Bronco Nation needs to know about this matchup.

Bronco Roundup Game Day will be live on KTVB Idaho NewsChannel 7 and KTVB.COM from 9 a.m. MT to 10 a.m. MT.

During the game, use KTVB's Game Tracker to keep up with all of the latest scores, stats and updates from the game. Jay Tust and Will Hall will be live-tweeting the game and will share the latest news throughout the weekend.

After the game, KTVB will live stream the post-game press conference on KTVB.COM, the KTVB YouTube channel, and on the KTVB mobile app.

Interviews with coach Bryan Harsin and players will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so you can watch the press conference whenever and wherever you want.