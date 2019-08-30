BOISE, Idaho — Wake up early on Saturday morning with KTVB's Jay Tust and Brian Holmes for the first Bronco Roundup Gameday Show the 2019 - 2020 college football season.

The Gameday Show will start at 9 a.m. on KTVB Idaho's News Channel 7 and right here, on KTVB.COM.

Jay Tust and Brian Holmes will be live from Tallahassee before the Broncos take on the Florida State Seminoles in Boise State's season-opener. The matchup was originally scheduled to take place in Jacksonville, FL at 5 p.m. MT Saturday as a neutral site game, but Hurricane Dorian forced Florida State and Boise State to move the game to Tallahassee to avoid the brunt of the storm.

The marque matchup will start at 10 a.m. MT on ESPNews.

If you miss any of the Bronco Roundup Gameday Show, make sure to visit this page later or subscribe to KTVB on YouTube to watch some of the best segments from the GameDay show, which will all be added to this article shortly after airing.

RELATED: GAME DAY GUIDE: Boise State vs. Florida State

RELATED: GAME TRACKER: Boise State Broncos vs. Florida State Seminoles on August 31

RELATED: Boise State vs. Florida State moved to Tallahassee due to Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Boise State football: The Broncos against the world

Watch more Boise State Football:

See them all in our YouTube Playlist:

RELATED: Friday Night Football is moving to KTVB.COM and YouTube this season