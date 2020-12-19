Boise State's Khalil Shakir achieves a Mountain West stat that was last reached by Green Bay's DeVonte Adams

Bronco Nation already knows what kind of player standout wide receiver Khalil Shakir is, but this stat show how excellent he is.

BOISE, Idaho — Since the peak of Boise State's dominance of the college football landscape, the Broncos' have consistently had explosive wide receivers on offense but few have been as dynamic as Khalil Shakir.

Bronco Nation remembers the names of Austin Pettis, Titus Young, Matt Miller, Thomas Sperbeck, Cedrick Wilson, and John Hightower, all of whom rewrote much of Boise State's receiving records. Shakir could very well be next on that list, and one stat shows how much he means to Boise State's offense.

This season, Shakir is averaging 131 yards from scrimmage per game, thanks to dual threat in the pass and run games. The last Mountain West player to average that many yards was DeVonte Adams when he was at Fresno State.

"I mean, it's amazing to be even in the same conversation as him when he was playing ball here. That guy, I mean obviously one of the best in the league, one of the quickest receivers I've ever seen play the game. Just elite in every category as a wide receiver," Shakir said. "So I mean it's definitely great to be mentioned in the same category as him."

Shakir also earned first-team All-Mountain West honors earlier this week.

Through six games, Shakir racked up 46 receptions for 634 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 13.8 yards per catch. He also has 152 rushing yards on 16 attempts, averaging 9.5 yards per rush.

After beating Wyoming 17-9 last week in Laramie, Shakir confirmed that he will return to the Broncos next season, where he will likely climb the team's all-time receiving yard list. The junior is currently 16th all-time with 1,676 yards with 125 receptions and 13 touchdowns in his career.

"The stats that have been put up, it wouldn't have happened without my guys and my brothers around me. They've been doing everything right so it's helped me be successful," he said.