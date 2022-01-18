Boise State's Kent Riddle steps down from coaching staff

Riddle spent 13 total seasons in Boise, working with the Broncos' staff from 2001-2005 and from 2014-2021.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University assistant coach Kent Riddle is stepping down from the Broncos' coaching staff, Boise State Athletics and head coach Andy Avalos announced Tuesday.

Riddle spent 13 total seasons in Boise, working with the Broncos' staff from 2001 to 2005 and from 2014 to 2021. Riddle coached the tight ends, running backs and served as a special teams coordinator through his two stints with the Broncos.

He spent the past seven years in Boise coaching the tight ends. According to the official announcement from Boise State Athletics and Avalos, Riddle plans to spend time with family before pursuing other opportunities in coaching.

"Boise State is a special place to me and it always will be," Riddle said. "I would like to thank the people at Boise State - the community, staff, administrators and most importantly, the coaches and players - that I've had the honor to work with over the years. After over 30 years in college football it is time to step back and see what other opportunities the future holds for my family and I. We are grateful for all the friendships we have made and the relationships we've built throughout the Boise State community. They will be with us forever and I will always be a Bronco. Bleed Blue!"

In 2020 under Riddle, Boise State's tight ends accounted for 21 percent of the team's receptions, the highest percentage in over a decade for the Broncos. Last season, Riddle's tight ends group amassed 326 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 24 catches.

Riddle was also apart of Boise State's 2014 Fiesta Bowl Champion squad that finished the season 12-2 with a Mountain West Conference title. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 2013 with his alma matter Oregon State University.

After Corvallis, Riddle served as Army's fullbacks coach from 1995 to 1998 and its recruiting coordinator from 1999 to 2000. He also coached the Black Knights' special teams unit in his latter role at Army.

Following Riddle's first stint with the Broncos, he coached tight ends and special teams at Colorado from 2006 to 2010. Riddle held the same positions at North Texas in 2011 and 2012 and at Arkansas State in 2013 before returning to The Blue.

"Coach Riddle has mentored several generations of Broncos, making a positive impact on the lives of so many that have come through this program," Avalos said. "I am appreciative of everything he has given to this program, as are so many others. I wish him the best of luck in the next phase of his life."

Riddle is the fourth Boise State assistant coach to depart this offseason. Running backs coach Winston Venable stepped down to pursue other opportunities, cornerbacks coach Jeron Johnson departed to spend time with family, and special teams coordinator Stacy Collins took a job with Penn State.