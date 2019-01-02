BOISE, Idaho — Just one day after he became the youngest offensive coordinator currently in the NFL, the praise continues to roll in for Kellen Moore.

On Friday, current Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin chimed in.

Harsin was the Broncos' offensive coordinator for most of Moore's collegiate career.

“I couldn’t be more excited for Kellen being named offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys. He obviously has an outstanding football mind, but what people don’t see is the work he puts in, which is what has always set him apart - in high school, while he was here at Boise State and then in his progression through the NFL," he said in a statement to KTVB.

"Congratulations to Kellen, and I’m looking forward to watching him continue to accomplish great things.”

During his time at Boise State, Moore amassed the sixth-most passing yards and second-most touchdowns in NCAA history while winning a record 50 games.

His NFL career wasn't as note-worthy, throwing just four touchdowns and six interceptions in three games.

After an ankle injury ended his professional career, Moore was hired as the quarterback coach for the Cowboys, a position he has held since 2016.

Moore has always been praised for his football instincts and is thought to have a bright future as a coach.