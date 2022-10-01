Boise State's Schramm, Green earn Mountain West weekly honors

Following Boise State's 35-13 win, DJ Schramm was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week and Taylen Green earned Freshman of the Week honors.

BOISE, Idaho — Following Boise State's explosive second-half comeback victory over San Diego State Friday at Albertsons Stadium, two Broncos earned Mountain West Conference weekly honors.

Senior linebacker DJ Schramm was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week Monday. The Fresno native led the Broncos with 11 tackles in the 35-13 win against the Aztecs.

Schramm also recorded a career-best nine solo tackles and added four tackles-for-loss and forced a fumble. The Boise State leader helped the Broncos pitch a shutout in the second half Friday on The Blue, holding San Diego State to just 117 yards of total offense.

The 6-0, 235-pound linebacker is one of just four FBS players with 10 or more tackles and four or more tackles-for-loss in a single game this season.

Following an impressive performance in his first career start, Boise State's Taylen Green was also named Mountain West Freshman of the Week Monday.

After a shaky first quarter, the Broncos' redshirt freshman stormed to 105 rushing yard and two touchdowns on eight carries. Green pulled a read option and turned it into a 39-yard touchdown to go ahead 35-13, putting the icing on the cake for Boise State.

Green was 5-of-10 for 48 yards with an interception through the air, but played a pivotal role on the ground in Boise State's three-headed monster alongside George Holani and Ashton Jeanty. Green's 17-yard touchdown ignited the Broncos' second-half comeback early in the third quarter.

There are only 11 players in the FBS with multiple performances of 100 or more rushing yards and two or more rushing touchdowns in a game this season. That group includes just three quarterbacks:

Malik Cunningham, Louisville

Adrian Martinez, Kansas State

Taylen Green, Boise State

Boise State hosts another Mountain West foe Saturday, welcoming Fresno State to Albertsons Stadium for a 7:45 p.m. MT showdown on Fox Sports 1.