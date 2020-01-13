BOISE, Idaho — It has been nearly a month since Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill left the Broncos for Arizona State, and there hasn't been a word or whisper said about the search for Hill's replacement since. The silence is becoming deafening.

Boise State football players are now back on campus for the winter conditioning program without an offensive coordinator, a quarterbacks coach (Hill also coached the quarterbacks), and a running backs coach after Lee Marks left Boise State for the same job at rival Fresno State.

Bronco Nation shouldn't hit the panic button just yet, but the pool of possible candidates is starting to dwindle down as other major college programs are continuing to make off-season coaching changes.

Fans may have clamored for Kellen Moore to return to the Blue as the new offensive coordinator, but it looks like he'll stay on the Dallas Cowboys' coaching staff under new head coach Mike McCarthy. Realistically, the chances of Moore returning to Boise State in any capacity and seeing his salary by about two-thirds were slim to none.

Former Boise State quarterback and former UW offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan was hired by Missouri as their new quarterbacks and wide receivers coach, so he's no longer a candidate to replace Hill.

An interesting possibility would for be former Boise State star wide receiver Matt Miller to come back to the Broncos' coaching staff as the new offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach. He holds both positions at Montana State.

The downside is that Miller has only about one and a half seasons of experience, as he took over as OC and QBs coach halfway through the 2018 season. He did work under Boise State coach Bryan Harsin as a quality control assistant in 2015, so there is familiarity between the two.

If Harsin were to promote someone from inside the coaching staff, co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau is the obvious pick. In three seasons of coaching wide receivers, the WR corp for the Broncos has blossomed, with Cedrick Wilson getting drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and players like John Hightower, Khalil Shakir, and Sean Modster making huge impacts on offense and flashing serious play-making abilities. However, it seems odd that Harsin hasn't done this yet if this were to happen.

Harsin said in a statement when Marks left that he'll take his time finding new coaches.

"We were in the process of hiring an offensive coordinator, and we are now also looking for a running backs coach," he said. "For each of these positions, as we have always done at Boise State, we are going to find the right fit for this program to continue building on what we have already accomplished."

Going into winter conditioning and with the late signing day on Feb. 5, it is concerning at best that the Broncos still have gaping holes on the coaching staff. However, Harsin has a proven track record of bringing in quality coordinators, that are often poached by Power 5 programs.

