Boise State's Bachmeier embraces living in Idaho and became 'Hillbilly Hank' after one trip to Fruitland

BOISE, Idaho — If Bronco Nation got to know Hank Bachmeier the quarterback last season, then season they'll see his others ide, Hillbilly Hank.
The sophomore quarterback for Boise State embraced his inner cowboy and went all-in after one horse riding trip.
"Okay so with all the COVID stuff going on, I did have a little bit of free time. (He) is one of my close friends here on the team, he's from Fruitland, Idaho," the Murrieta, CA native said. "[I've] never been outside of Boise before. I head out to Fruitland, Idaho, he's got a ranch and he's like, 'Hey, wanna ride some horses?' and I said, 'If I'm going to do this, I gotta go all out. So he gave me boots, the hat, the shirt, the jeans, you know, I don't really own a pair of jeans, so after I rode some horses though, I said, 'Man, I love this' so I went out. I bought my own boots, my own pair of jeans, a belt buckle, a hat. I got a cowboy hat so I'm all in. All in on Hillbilly Hank."
For fitting into the Gem State, Bachmeier said, "I'm loving it. The more I'm here, the more I love it."