Following a rough start to the season, the Broncos are now 6-4 in their regular season. This is the team's third consecutive win.

In line with a tradition that dates back to 1998, Boise State showed up against the Wyoming Cowboys on The Blue on Saturday night. Thanks to several long kicks, an interception and an impressive passing game, the Broncos beat the Cowboys 23-13.

The Broncos were able to make some headway in the first quarter, scoring the only touchdown in the first 15 minutes.

It was a big night for Boise State tight end Riley Smith, who scored his first touchdown of the season after a successful two-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Hank Bachmeier. The Broncos took an early 7-0 lead with 3:07 left in the first quarter.

Boise State gained more than 110 yards by the end of the first quarter, 38 of which were gained by running back George Holani.

The Cowboys struggled to maintain plays on the Blue, racking up four penalties in the first quarter alone, three of which were false start penalties. However, they were able to turn things around in the second quarter, scoring their first touchdown of the game and tieing the score 7-7.

The score remained consistent throughout the second half until only three seconds were left in the quarter. Boise State got their lead back after kicker Jonah Dalmas made a 43-yard field goal, bringing the score to 10-7 at halftime.

That last-minute field goal gave the Broncos possession of the ball going into the second half. Dalmas showed up once again early in the third quarter, making a 38-yard field goal and bringing the score to 13-7.

Neither team was able to score a touchdown during the third quarter, keeping the score at 13-7 going into the final quarter.

However, the Broncos showed up with just over seven minutes left in the game. Boise State edge Demitri Washington picked up an interception from Wyoming after the ball slipped out of Wyoming's Levi Williams' hands. Washington ran the ball to the endzone but did not score.

It wouldn't matter in the end, however, after Boise State running back Andrew Van Buren bulldozed his way into the end zone for a 12-yard drive. This brought the score to 20-7 with 7:39 left in the game.

In an impressive play for an overall disappointing night for the Cowboys, wide receiver Isaiah Neyor scored a touchdown from 74 yards out with just four seconds left in the game. An unsuccessful two-point conversion from Wyoming brought the score to 23-13.

The final score remained 23-13, marking the first time Boise State head coach Andy Avalos has won more than two games in a row.