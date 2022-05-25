Boise State's regular-season finale vs. Utah State moved to Black Friday

The Black Friday showdown on The Blue is set to kick at 10 a.m. on CBS. Boise State was originally scheduled to host Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 26.

BOISE, Idaho — The Mountain West Conference announced Boise State football's regular-season finale vs. Utah State has been moved to Friday, Nov. 25.

Wednesday's schedule change comes as the conference announced four of its games - including the Broncos-Aggies matchup - will appear on the CBS Television Network in 2022.

According to Boise State Athletics, the regular-season finale will be the first matchup between the Broncos and Aggies at Albertsons Stadium to be broadcast on CBS since the Dec 6., 2014 Mountain West Championship.

Boise State enters 2022 on a six-game win streak against Utah State. The Broncos are 18-3 all time vs. the Aggies.

𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙁𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝘰𝘯 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘉𝘭𝘶𝘦



🆚 Utah State

📆 Friday, Nov 25 | 10 AM MT

📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/xXE7E4aNhJ — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) May 25, 2022

The CBS Sports Network and FOX Network Television packages for this fall will be released Thursday.

In late April, Boise State announced the Broncos' fourth 2022 contest at the University of Texas at El Paso was moving to Friday, Sept. 23.

Saturday, Oct. 1 is when the Broncos' Mountain West Conference schedule heats up with a home game versus San Diego State. The Broncos will also host Fresno State on The Blue Saturday, Oct. 8.

Boise State, Wyoming and San Diego State each have an open schedule for Saturday, Oct. 15. The opening splits the Broncos' 12 scheduled games, with six opponents before and six after Oct. 15.

The Broncos travels to Colorado Springs to face Air Force Saturday, Oct. 22, before hosting Colorado State Saturday, Oct. 29 at Albertson's Stadium.

Boise State welcomes rival BYU to town for a nonconference battle on The Blue on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Following the matchup with the Cougars, Boise State plays on the road back-to-back against Nevada in Reno Saturday, Nov. 12 and in Laramie against Wyoming Saturday, Nov. 19., before the finale vs. Utah State.