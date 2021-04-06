Boise State unveils fan color schemes for the 2021 football season

There are six homes games at Albertsons Stadium this fall. Fans are encouraged to wear a certain color to each game.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State has made it clear that they are hoping to sellout all six home Bronco football games this year.

Friday afternoon they announced their fan color schemes for the upcoming season – that is the color the university is encouraging Bronco fans to wear to each game.



Boise State's home opener is September 10th against UTEP – fans are encouraged to wear white to that game.



The university is then asking fans to wear blue when the Broncos take on Oklahoma State, Air Force and New Mexico.



They are asking fans to wear orange when the Broncos host Nevada, and they are hoping for a blackout against Wyoming – a game scheduled for a Friday night on November 12th.



For the Broncos' road games, fans are encouraged to wear white at UCF (Thursday, Sept. 2), orange at Utah State (Saturday, Sept. 25) and BYU (Saturday, Oct. 9) and blue at Colorado State (Saturday, Oct. 30), Fresno State (Saturday, Nov. 6) and San Diego State (Friday, Nov. 26).



Bronco fans can get geared up in-person at the Bronco Shop or online at BroncoShop.com. A white replica Nike jersey will be available for purchase at the Bronco Shop prior to the start of the football season.



Season tickets and mini plans are on sale now for 2021, the debut campaign under head coach Andy Avalos.

