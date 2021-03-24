Boise State to host up to 6,300 fans at spring football game

Masks will be required at the annual football scrimmage on April 10.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football program is planning to host up to 6,300 fans at its annual Spring Game, set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, at Albertson Stadium.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to welcome Bronco Nation back to Albertsons Stadium,” Boise State Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey said. “We are hopeful we will have a lot more fans in the stadium this fall, but for now, this is a great start.

“The support of our fans is what has allowed Boise State to grow into what it is today, and we’re going to need all of Bronco Nation to keep growing,” Dickey added.

Tickets for the game are $5, and all proceeds will support BroncoBOLD, an on-campus initiative designed to champion the importance of mental health and wellness.

Seating will be socially-distanced and preassigned. Also, in order to promote contactless entry into Albertsons Stadium, all tickets will be digital.

Of the 6,300 available tickets, 700 will be made available to the general public. Those will go on sale on Saturday, March 27, at 9 a.m., at BroncoSports.com/tickets.

The remaining ticket breakdown is as follows:

4,300 seats for season-ticket holders, members of the Bronco Athletic Association, along with guests of both coaches and student-athletes.

800 tickets in the Stueckle Sky Center.

500 seats for students, which will be distributed through a lottery.

“I know Bronco Nation is just as excited as I am to get back on The Blue,” Boise State Coach Andy Avalos said. “Our guys are energized and ready to show the hard work they’ve put in together over the past few months. The Boise community is critical to our success this upcoming season and it starts with the Spring Game on April 10.”

Parking will be free in the stadium lots. Bags will not be permitted inside the stadium. Prepackaged, grab-and-go concessions will be available.

Boise State allowed a limited number of fans at two of their three home football games last fall, hosting approximately 1,100 fans for their November matchups with BYU and Colorado State.

Unlike those games in the fall, a COVID-19 test will not be required for fans to attend the Spring Game. However, masks will be mandatory at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

