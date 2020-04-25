Boise State tackle Ezra Cleveland drafted 58th overall by the Minnesota Vikings

The former Boise State star is taking his talents to Minnesota after being drafted in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday.

The 58th pick of the NFL Draft decided to forego his senior season shortly after Boise State lost to the Washington Huskies in the Las Vegas Bowl in December.

Cleveland was the Broncos' star offensive linemen in the 2019 season.

With Cleveland getting drafted by the Vikings, this is the eleventh straight year that a Boise State player was taken in the NFL Draft and 14th out of 15 years.

Heading into the draft, Cleveland told KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust that it still hasn't hit him that he will soon be an NFL player but his decision to leave the Broncos early was quickly reassured.

"I think the biggest reassurance was the Combine, and how good my numbers you were, you know," he said, "I went out there and did what I needed to do and some of the drills that I did weren't even up to my standard and there still some of the better numbers so I think that's reassurance if anything."

Another Boise State star that had to wait for Day 2 of the draft to get a call was STUD end Curtis Weaver, who also decided to forego his senior season to enter the NFL Draft. The Mountain West Conference career sack leader has yet to be drafted but is anticipated to drafted at any time.

Last year, former Boise State running back Alexander Mattison was drafted in the third round by the Minnesota Vikings.

