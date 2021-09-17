Students will need proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to attend Boise State vs. Oklahoma State, could expand to all fans next game

According to the university, the requirement could be expanded for all fans for the Broncos' next home game on Oct. 2.

Boise State University students who plan on attending the Broncos' football game against Oklahoma State University on Saturday will now need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof that they've received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

University officials made the announcement on Friday afternoon, a little over 24 hours before kickoff for the Broncos' home game against the Cowboys.

In the announcement, officials added that the requirement could soon be expanded for all fans who go to Albertsons Stadium.

"At this time, and in consultation with those executive officers, Boise State will require our students who are attending the football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, to provide a negative COVID test result or proof of first dose or complete COVID vaccination. For the Oct. 2 home football game, we anticipate that all attendees will meet this requirement," the university said in a statement.

Boise State emphasized in their statement that vaccinations have been proven to be safe and effective and data shows 98% of patients in Idaho's ICUs with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

According to a spokesperson for the university, a mass vaccination clinic will be held at the Allen Noble Hall of Fame Plaza from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or when tests run out.

Officials said they know this is a sudden announcement and change but the university, Idaho State Board of Education and healthcare leaders have been working around the clock since the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare expanded crisis standards of care across the Gem State.

"If you choose not to comply with public health measures, we ask you not to attend the game. We must have the cooperation of our fans to keep our community healthy and safe," the university stated.

According to the university, the policy is not a vaccine mandate since people have to option to prove they don't have COVID-19.

Boise State's statement was signed by President Doctor Marlene Tromp and the presidents and CEOs of Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's health systems.