Redshirt junior Curtis Weaver announced that he will forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility, on Saturday, and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. He has signed with agent Ron Slavin, effectively ending his career as a Bronco.

"I would like to start by thanking the Bronco Nation, Coach Harsin, Coach Danielson, the entire coaching staff and support staff at Boise State. I came here as a fat boy and I'm leaving as a young man," Weaver tweeted. "You all played a part in shaping me over the course of my career. I poured my heart and soul into Boise State Football every time I set foot onto the field. I am forever grateful and honored to be a Bronco."

"After discussing my future with my family and coaches, I am going to chase my next dream," Weaver continued, "and that is playing in the National Football League."

Weaver backed up sky-high expectations on the field this last fall. After being named the Preseason Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in July, he racked up a league-best 13.5 and 18.5 tackles-for-loss en route to being named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in December.

Prior to his announcement, Weaver was the active FBS leader with 34.0 career sacks. That total is the most in Mountain West history and ranks second all-time at Boise State.

Some mock drafts have Weaver pegged as a first-round pick, and his production would have that up. Weaver was one of four players to record at least 9.5 sacks in 2017 and 2018. Two of the other four - Clellin Ferrell of Clemson and Montez Sweat of Mississippi State - were selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

On that note, Weaver is the only FBS players with at least 9.5 sacks in each of the last three seasons.

This news comes just three days after former teammate Ezra Cleveland made himself eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft. The two-time First Team All-Mountain West representative also signed with Slavin.

“I’m excited to represent not just two great players but two great men,” Slavin told KTVB. “I look forward to long and successful careers for both of them.”

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to kick off on April 23 in Las Vegas.

