BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University announced on Monday that the Bronco Athletic Association is now selling Bronco Legacy Bricks in order to raise money to help renovate the Allen Noble Hall of Fame Gallery at Albertsons Stadium.

The bricks will be installed at the Larry and Marianna Plaza, which is in front of the Hall of Fame Gallery, in 2020.

The bricks come in three sizes, a four-inch by eight-inch brick, eight-inch by eight-inch brick and a 12-inch by 12-inch brick. The cost of the bricks range from $130 to $5,000.

For an additional $250, people can buy a replica tile with the Premium Logo Brick Package, which costs $5,000 alone.

Money raised by the brick sales will also go towards the Bronco Sport Performance program.

Brick purchases are considered a tax-deductible donation.

To buy a Bronco Legacy Brick, call 888-653-8447 or click here.

