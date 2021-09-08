Boise State's Scale Igiehon credits new strength coach for off-season transformation

“Coach Kagy and the strength staff, they've done such an amazing job transforming my body, my abilities. I describe it as unlocking my potential," he said.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State will have a deep, veteran defensive line unit this fall, with the likes of Scott Matlock, Shane Irwin, Demitri Washington and Scale Igiehon all returning.

Igiehon in particular is poised for a big senior season ahead. The senior from Texas enters this fall with 70 career tackles and nine tackles for loss.

“This has to be my best season yet. There’s a bunch to prove, there’s still a bunch on the table, there’s a lot of boxes that I have to check off. It’s important for me to improve, take it day by day, and just keep grinding and working on my craft,” Igiehon said.

One of the ways he has worked on his craft is in the weight room, where the senior has earned high praise from coaches and players for transforming his body this offseason, going from over 300 pounds to around 290.

“I wanted to lose a little bit, so I could move better. I think that’s going to help me in the pass rush game. I feel way faster, stronger, quicker. Just the little things as far as my conditioning, it’s all improved,” Igiehon explained.

Igiehon switched up his diet a bit this summer as well to help in the weight-cutting results.

“My goal was to eat cleaner. That would be sugars that I didn’t need. The times that I would eat, I stopped eating late at night or right before I went to bed. Staying hydrated, taking supplements. Vitamin C, drinking green tea here and there, just making sure that the insides of my body are feeling well so that I could externally perform,” he said.

The senior also owes a huge credit to the new Boise State strength and condition staff, led by head strength coach Reid Kagy.

“Coach Kagy and the strength staff, they've done such an amazing job transforming my body, my abilities. I describe it as unlocking my potential, as far as my speed, quickness and strength,” Igiehon said.