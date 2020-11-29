Live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday: Boise State interim AD Bob Carney and coach Bryan Harsin talk about the Broncos' canceled game

Bob Carney, Boise State's interim athletic director, is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. and coach Bryan Harsin is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

BOISE, Idaho — After Boise State canceled its football game against the San Jose Spartans just hours before kickoff on Saturday, university interim athletic director Bob Carney and head football coach Bryan Harsin will hold a press conference on Sunday morning to discuss the COVID-19 situation within the program that led to the cancelation.

Carney is scheduled to meet with the media at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and coach Harsin is scheduled to speak at 11:00 a.m. The entire press conference will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.

On Saturday morning, the Broncos canceled their game against San Jose State, which was set for 2 p.m. Saturday, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the football program.

By Saturday evening, the university announced that all football program activities would be put on pause due to the team's recent COVID-19 test results.

"With the exception of coaches accessing their offices and student-athletes utilizing the training room, Boise State has paused all football-related activities as a result of today’s game cancellation," the university said in a press release. "The Broncos are slated to resume practice on Tuesday, pending results from the team’s previously-scheduled testing on Sunday."

Harsin and Carney will likely discuss why the Broncos had to cancel Saturday's game and what it means for the program moving forward and into the final weeks of the regular season.

Carney issued a statement on Saturday regarding the cancelation:

“Because of a delay at the lab, our results from Thursday’s tests didn't come back until late yesterday, which meant our staff were contact tracing until late last night. Under the circumstances, and with limited numbers within specific position groups, our coaches, administration and medical personnel met this morning and determined that it was not in the best interest of our student-athletes’ safety and well-being to play today’s game. I am disappointed for the student-athletes, coaches and fans, both at Boise State and San Jose State, and am hopeful the Broncos will be able to return to the field this next week against UNLV.”