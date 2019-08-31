TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Following the Boise State Broncos' matchup against the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee, watch the post-game press conference, featuring coach Bryan Harsin, coaches and players.
Boise State rallied from trailing 18 points in the first half to beat the Seminoles 36 to 31. The 18-point rally is the largest comeback win over a Power 5 school in Boise State program history.
Florida State was held scoreless in the second half, mustering up less than 100 yards of total offense after halftime.
