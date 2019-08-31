TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Following the Boise State Broncos' matchup against the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee, watch the post-game press conference, featuring coach Bryan Harsin, coaches and players.

Boise State rallied from trailing 18 points in the first half to beat the Seminoles 36 to 31. The 18-point rally is the largest comeback win over a Power 5 school in Boise State program history.

Florida State was held scoreless in the second half, mustering up less than 100 yards of total offense after halftime.

RELATED: GAME TRACKER: Boise State Broncos vs. Florida State Seminoles on August 31

RELATED: Bronco Roundup Gameday Show: Everything you need to know before Boise State plays Florida State

Slideshow: Boise State vs. Florida State Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) rolls out to pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser) Boise State wide receiver Akilian Butler (7) makes a catch in front of Florida State defensive back Stanford Samuels III (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser) Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles gestures in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

RELATED: Boise State football: The Broncos against the world

RELATED: Changes to Boise State season opener impact fans and local businesses

Watch more Boise State Football:

See them all in our YouTube Playlist:

RELATED: Boise State vs. Florida State moved to Tallahassee due to Hurricane Dorian