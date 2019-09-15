BOISE, Idaho — Following No. 22 Boise State's 45 to 10 win over the Portland State Vikings on Saturday night, watch the Broncos' post-game news conference live on KTVB.COM.
Bronco Nation can expect to hear from several key Boise State players and coach Bryan Harsin about their win over the Vikings and some of the big moments and plays from the game.
The Broncos' (3-0, 0-0 Mountain West) matchup against the 1-2 Vikings of the FCS started on shaky ground as Portland State got out to a 3-0 lead to start the first quarter. Boise State and Portland State kept the game close through the first quarter, as the Broncos only led by four entering the second quarter.
After the first quarter, the Broncos' defense kept Portland State's offense from scoring for the rest of the game. Boise State's offense starting clicking as well, with the Broncos leading 28-10 by halftime.
The second half was no different, as Boise State grew their lead to 28 going into the fourth. Boise State's second-string players on offense and defense both saw playing time in the fourth quarter.
Bronco Nation also got to see sophomore Chase Cord make some big plays for the first time this year after he tore his ACL last season.
If you missed any of the live stream of the press conference, make sure to bookmark this page as parts of the press conference will be posted here once it ends.
RELATED: GAME TRACKER: Portland State Vikings vs. Boise State Broncos
RELATED: Watch Friday Night Football week three highlights and scores
RELATED: Friday Night Football live blog of the latest high school varsity football scores from week three
RELATED: Watch Bronco Roundup Gameday Show before Boise State takes on Portland State
RELATED: Boise State football attendance: The sky is not falling
RELATED: No. 15 College of Idaho comes back to beat No. 20 Southern Oregon 41-38
Watch more on Boise State Football:
See them all in our YouTube Playlist: