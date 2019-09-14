BOISE, Idaho — Follow along here as the No. 22 Boise State Broncos host the Portland State Vikings in the second home game of the season.

The Broncos return to the Blue after their 14-7 win over the Marshall Thundering Herd last week.

Kickoff of the Broncos' matchup against the Vikings of the FCS is at 8:15 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium.

Both teams come off wins last week, as the Vikings (1-1) beat Divison II Simon Fraser 70-7.

This is the eighth meeting between the Vikings and Broncos, Boise State leads the series 6-1. The last time that the Broncos lost to Portland State was a 56-21 loss at home in 1992.

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Gameday Show will be live from Albertsons Stadium on KTVB.COM and the Bronco Roundup app at 7 p.m. until just before kickoff.

Scroll down to see the latest scores and tweets from the KTVB sports team from the Boise State's game.

