BOISE, Idaho — Boise State redshirt junior offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland announced that he will forego his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.

Cleveland has started in 40 games since he arrived at Boise State in 2017. His departure will leave the Broncos with only returning offensive lineman from the 2019 starting roster.

The junior has already signed with an agent - Ron Slavin, who is the same agent that represents a number of former Boise State football players, including 2018 first-round NFL Draft pick Leighton Vander Esch.

“I loved everything about my experience at Boise State. I just think it’s time for me to take that next step in my football career. Thank you to all my coaches, teammates and support staff at Boise State," he said.

Cleveland was All-Mountain West First Team in 2018 and 2019, an All-Mountain West Honorable Mention in 2017, and a was Academic All-Mountain West in 2017.

He is the sixth Boise State player under coach Bryan Harsin to enter the NFL Draft early.

