Broncos' offensive line looks to create backfield momentum vs. Lobos

Boise State offensive line coach Tim Keane said Friday's matchup with New Mexico's defensive front is "probably the greatest challenge" his group will see in 2022.

BOISE, Idaho — During his discussion with the media Tuesday, Boise State offensive line coach Tim Keane praised the New Mexico defense and defensive coordinator Rock Long.

Keane described Friday's matchup as "probably the greatest challenge" the Broncos' front five will see "all year," because of Long's presence. The veteran coach rejoined the New Mexico staff in 2020 after serving as the San Diego State head coach from 2011 to 2019.

"In my opinion, top five defensive coach in the history of college football. They've got more talent then they had a year ago," Keane said. "They're playing extremely confident, doing some crazy stuff -- he's as wacky as he's ever been -- and they're going to pose a tremendous threat to us. If we don't have a great week of prep, they will cause a lot of problems."

The Lobos present a ton of pre-snap motion and generate plenty of chaos on the field, something that makes Boise State's short week even more difficult.

The challenge comes as the Broncos' front looks to tune things up, both in their run and pass blocking game following a loss in week one.

On Saturday, Boise State did not have the towering run game that seemed to be destiny based on preseason hype and discussion -- George Holani ran for nine yards on 13 carries, while true freshman Ashton Jeanty ran for 16 yards on four carries.

The Broncos struggled moving the line of scrimmage against the Oregon State front, something Boise State's front five is looking to change Friday night in Albuquerque.

For Keane, improvement is all about establishing an early rhythm and carrying some momentum to get Boise State's talented one-two punch in open space.

"We just weren't able to get them past the line of scrimmage and those guys are talented enough where if we can get them started, if we can just get them going, they can just puncture the line of scrimmage, they'll be able to make the second guy miss," Keane said. "So, we just have to do a better job of not giving up penetration on the first level, playing better with our feet and our hands and once we do that, both those guys are very explosive and they'll make plays."

With Washington State transfer Cade Beresford at right tackle, Ben Dooley's status uncertain at guard and Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez back after missing all of 2021, Boise State's John Ojukwu is focused on getting the improved big men on the same page.

The 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West Team nominee believes correcting the Broncos' week one mistakes is as simple as coming together as one unit.

"Just getting that communication down so everybody's on the same page and then executing that. That's as simple as it is right there, because if one person's off, you know, the whole play gets blown up or a sack is gonna happen, tackle for loss, things like that. So, getting everybody on the same page, communication and then rolling through that consistently."

