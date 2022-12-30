Boise State's Bush Hamdan talks opportunity to coach Taylen Green

"Everybody certainly talks about his ability as a player, but very quickly they transition to him as a person and him as a leader," Hamdan said of Green.

BOISE, Idaho — It has been just over two weeks since Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos announced Bush Hamdan is returning to his alma mater to serve as the Broncos' next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Sure, most of the players are currently home for the holidays, but that has not prevented Hamdan from picking up the phone and trying to get to know his guys.

"Nowadays, as you know, recruiting your current roster is the No. 1 priority. This job was certainly an attractive job because of a lot of the pieces that were in place," Hamdan said. "I think that's been the topic if you will, or that's been the plan for the last 10 days, is just reaching out to those guys and letting them know how excited I'll be to coach them."

For Hamdan, one of the main attractions to the Boise State job has to be the opportunity to work with a guy like Mountain West Freshman of the Year and Bronco quarterback Taylen Green.

In his debut season as the starter, Green was one of 16 FBS players to throw for more than 2,000 yards and rush for more than 500 yards. As a reminder, he was not even the starter for the first four games of the season.

Long before Hamdan agreed to become the offensive coordinator in the City of Trees, the talented youngster in Green caught his eye.

"Really, really freakish athlete man. I think he's a guy, from a throwing-ability standpoint, that's just gonna keep getting better and better," Hamdan said. "I know I had multiple conversations with coach Koetter before I took the job, just about how impressed he was as a leader, from a skillset standpoint."

As Bronco Nation was quickly made aware, Green's talent is not only bright because of his ability between the white lines, but also his cool, calm and collect demeaner in the huddle and off the field.

"I know this man, like every weekend when we were waiting around to play, I was watching Boise games before this opportunity came up, and I was so impressed with him as a player," Hamdan said. "I think the interesting thing about him is, everybody certainly talks about his ability as a player, but very quickly they transition to him as a person and him as a leader and I think we know how critical that is at that position. Excited to get to work with him."

Hamdan is getting a two-year, $825,000 deal at Boise State, approximately a 40% raise for the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach position:

Year one: $400,000

Year two: $425,000