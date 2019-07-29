BOISE, Idaho — Boise State fans will now have the chance to cement themselves into history.

The university announced on Monday that the Bronco Athletic Association is now selling Bronco Legacy Bricks in order to raise money to help renovate the Allen Noble Hall of Fame Gallery at Albertsons Stadium.

The bricks will be installed at the Larry and Marianne Williams Plaza, which is in front of the Hall of Fame Gallery, in 2020.

The gallery showcases the history and accomplishments of Boise State athletics. Mike Keller, associate athletic director of development, said the university gets countless visitors coming through each year to see the famous blue turf.

Those visitors pass through the Hall of Fame Gallery and the university wants all fans to have the best experience possible.

“We have thousands of people come in here every single year to see the Blue and we just want to update [the gallery] and tell our story a little bit better to the fans that come through the door,” he said.

According to Keller, no upgrade work has been done to the gallery since it was built in 1997 as part of the stadium expansion.

Boise-based company Fund Raisers Sports will be making the bricks.

The company been around since the 1980s and has done countless projects for both Boise State and the City of Boise, including legacy bricks at the Grove Plaza downtown and at the Alumni and Friends Center on Boise State's campus.

“We’ve worked with over 100 professional and collegiate sports teams doing this very same thing - allowing fans to participate in joining and sharing their stories about what it means to them to be fans,” said Bond Hilliard, director of strategy at Fundraisers Sports.

"We've done several projects with Boise State over the years and I think we’ve all heard people that have called in or friends of us say, ‘When am I going to get to buy my brick at BSU?’ And so this has been something that we’ve treated with a lot of care in development and positioning so it's available to as many people as possible and we’re very excited about it,” Hilliard added.

According to Keller, the university is still looking for an architect to finalize what upgrades can be done to the Hall of Fame gallery and how much it will cost.

But the goal with the brick fundraiser is to get as much community participation as possible.

“Really at the end of the day, it’s a way for the fans to give back and be involved in that project but also cement their legacy out in front of the blue,” Keller said.

The bricks come in three sizes, a four-inch by eight-inch brick, eight-inch by eight-inch brick and a 12-inch by 12-inch brick. The cost of the bricks range from $130 to $5,000, depending on size, placement and if fans purchase a special package along with it. Fans also have the option to purchase a commemorative brick, which is a replica of the one that will be placed in the plaza that the fans can keep.

Money from the brick sales will also go toward the Bronco Sport Performance program.

Brick purchases are considered a tax-deductible donation.

To buy a Bronco Legacy Brick, call 888-653-8447 or click here.

