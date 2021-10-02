Boise State loses to Nevada 31-41, the first loss to the Wolfpack since 2010

The last time the Wolfpack beat Boise State was in 2010 when the then-No. 3-ranked Broncos lost 34-31 in overtime to the Wolf Pack in Reno, NV.

BOISE, Idaho — It was a close game in the first half, but the Boise State Broncos' momentum seemingly ran out in the second half, causing them to lose to the University of Nevada-Reno Wolfpack 31-41.

The game got off to a quick start for the Wolf Pack, who scored the first touchdown of the game with 10:36 left in the first quarter. Nevada went 67 yards on 11 plays on their opening drive.

The Broncos got a massive break when Nevada jumped offsides on a punt, giving Boise State a first down.

Nevada remained in the lead well through the first half of the first quarter, but junior wideout Stefan Cobbs returned to the blue in a big way, grabbing a 25-yard touchdown strike from junior quarterback Hank Bachmeier. The score was tied 7-7 with 7:47 left in the quarter.

Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir was definitely the star of the first half. With just 0:53 left in the first, Shakir amazingly caught a pass with one hand in the end zone as two Nevada defense players attempted to block the pass.

The Broncos led the Wolf Pack 14-10 heading into the second quarter.

Similar to the first quarter, Nevada scored their second touchdown of the game early in the second quarter.

After Boise State lost 40 yards on two bad snaps, Shakir showed up in a big way again, picking up the 40 yards they lost on a punt return with 3:47 left in the second.

Cobbs scored his second touchdown of the game after pulling 33 yards to get the Broncos in the RedZone and catching a pass from Bachmeier in the endzone.

Nevada trailed Boise State extremely close going into the second half at 20-21.

As to be expected, Nevada scored early in the third quarter. The Wolfpack capitalized on their good field position to start the second half. Nevada running back Toa Taua scored a rush touchdown and a two-point conversion with 12:55 left in the third, bringing their lead to 28-21.

Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas successfully attempted a 31-yard field goal and brought the score to 28-24, Nevada leading with 8:59 remaining. However, Nevada responded with a field goal of their own shortly after, strengthening their lead to 31-24 with 6 minutes left in the third.

The third quarter ended with Boise State trailing Nevada 24-38.

Boise State regained possession of the ball with 12:47 left in the fourth quarter, but a lost fumble led to another field goal by Nevada. The Wolfpack's lead widened to 24-41.

Cobbs was down the field and able to catch a pass from Bachmeier with 10 minutes left in the fourth, but the ball bounced off Cobbs's leg and was caught by Nevada linebacker Daiyan Henley. The catch counted as an interception for the Wolfpack and accounted for Boise State's third turnover of the game.

With 3:15 left in the final quarter, Bachmeier threw a short touchdown pass to wide receiver Octavius Evans after 14 plays in the drive, bringing the score to 31-41.

In the final, the Broncos lost 31-41.

Clips from the Broncos' post-game press conference will be uploaded shortly. Check back for updates.

