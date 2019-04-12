BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos are now ranked 19th in the College Football Playoff rankings, but still trail the Memphis Tigers (11-1, 7-1) who are at No. 17.

The Broncos (11-1, 8-0) are now one spot ahead of the No. 20 Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2, 7-1), but there seems to be a chance that the Bearcats can jump the Broncos in the rankings if they beat Memphis on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference Championship game on Saturday. It waits to be seen if the playoff committee values a two-loss American champion over a one-loss Mountain West champion.

Two other Group of 5 schools were ranked this week, as Appalachian State is ranked No. 21 and the Navy Midshipmen came in at No. 24.

Even though 10-2 Air Force came in at No. 25 in both the AP Top 25 and the Amway Coaches Poll this week, the Falcons were left out of this week's playoff rankings.

Before the Broncos can worry about who's going to the Cotton Bowl, Boise State still needs to take care of business on Saturday against the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors (9-4, 5-3) in the Mountain West Conference Championship game at Albertsons Stadium.

