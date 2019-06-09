BOISE, Idaho — Follow along live as the Boise State Broncos play their first home game of the 2019 season.

The Broncos face the Thundering Herd of Marshall on Friday, Sept. 6. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium.

Both teams came off of week-one wins, with Boise State's 18-point comeback win over the Florida State Seminoles and Marshall's 56 - 17 win over VMI of the FCS.

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day show will be live from Albertsons Stadium before the game from 6 to 7 p.m. on KTVB, KTVB.COM, and in the Bronco Roundup app.

Follow along above and below during the game to keep up with the latest scores and KTVB staff tweets from the Blue.

