BOISE, Idaho — Update: We're experiencing technical difficulties with our live streams. We will post the press conference as soon as possible.

The Boise State Broncos beat the Marshall Thundering Herd in a low-scoring defensive slug-fest at Albertsons Stadium on Friday, 14 to 7.

Soon after the game, you can watch the Broncos' post-game press conference live on KTVB.COM.

Bronco Nation will see coach Bryan Harsin and several key players on both sides of the ball break down how the Broncos fared in their home-opener against Marshall.

If you miss any of the press conference, make sure to check out this article or KTVB's YouTube channel later as portions of the press conferences will be posted.

Slideshow: Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Boise State Broncos Boise State wide receiver Octavius Evans (1) carries the hammer onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Marshall in Boise, Idaho, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger) Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Marshall in Boise, Idaho, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger) Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir, center, is stopped just short of the goal line after a long run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Marshall in Boise, Idaho, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger) Boise State wide receiver John Hightower (16) and Marshall defensive back Jaylon McClain-Sapp go for pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boise, Idaho, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger) Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State in Boise, Idaho, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger) Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green, right, hands off the ball to running back Brenden Knox, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State in Boise, Idaho, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger) Marshall wide receiver Willie Johnson (1) returns a kickoff during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State in Boise, Idaho, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

