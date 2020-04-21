Boise State-Marshall game moved to Friday, Sept. 25

Conference USA announced the schedule change on Tuesday. The Broncos will now be playing a non-conference game in Huntington, West Virginia on Sept. 25.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football game at Marshall has been moved to Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Conference USA announced the change on Tuesday.

The was originally scheduled to played in Huntington, West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The kick time and TV network will be announced at a later date.

The Broncos went 12-2 last season and won the Mountain West Championship after going undefeated in conference play.

Boise State recorded its 22nd-straight winning season, the longest active streak in the nation.

Here is a full 2020 Boise State football schedule.

Watch more Boise State Football: