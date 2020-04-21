x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

boise-state-football

Boise State-Marshall game moved to Friday, Sept. 25

Conference USA announced the schedule change on Tuesday. The Broncos will now be playing a non-conference game in Huntington, West Virginia on Sept. 25.
Credit: Otto Kitsinger
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier scrambles during an NCAA game against Marshall in Boise, Idaho, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Boise State won 14-7.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football game at Marshall has been moved to Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Conference USA announced the change on Tuesday. 

The was originally scheduled to played in Huntington, West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The kick time and TV network will be announced at a later date.

The Broncos went 12-2 last season and won the Mountain West Championship after going undefeated in conference play.

Boise State recorded its 22nd-straight winning season, the longest active streak in the nation.

Here is a full 2020 Boise State football schedule.

RELATED: Boise State football: The restricted Moa Constrictor

RELATED: Boise State football: Weaver does the grading

RELATED: Boise State football: Albertsons Stadium 50th anniversary, Part V

RELATED: Boise State football: ‘Welcome to the Mountain West’ moment

RELATED: Boise State football players help 'Fill the Truck'

Watch more Boise State Football:

See them all in our YouTube Playlist: