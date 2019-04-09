BOISE, Idaho — Boise State will play its first home game of the 2019 football season when it hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd on Friday night.

The Broncos are riding high after opening the season with a stunning come-from-behind win against Florida State in Tallahassee last weekend.

The game introduced the nation to Boise State's new quarterback - true freshman Hank Bachmeier, who threw for 407 yards and a touchdown while leading the Broncos to a 36-31 win. It was most passing yards ever by a Boise State signal caller in his college debut.

That the Broncos pulled out a win over a blue-blood program like Florida State was nothing short of impressive, especially considering obstacles they overcame to get there - including having the game relocated due to Hurricane Dorian, and having kickoff moved up by seven hours. And they did it while breaking in new players at key positions.

Voters of two major polls took note of the performance, ranking the Broncos at No. 24 in both the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches' Poll. They were unranked in both polls to begin the season.

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said Monday that he hopes his players are moving past all the hype created by the FSU game, and are focusing on the task at hand.

"If everything banks off of just one game, you might as well just quit right now and not play anymore," Harsin said. "[Ignoring the hype and preparing for Marshall] has got to be focus of our team right now. I hope it is, I hope the maturity shows up... for some of these young players, that's one of the things I don't know - how are they gonna handle it."

For its part, Marshall enters Friday night's game with a 1-0 record after dismantling FCS team VMI 56-17 in the season-opener. Quarterback Isaiah Green threw for a career-high four touchdowns as the Herd racked up 620 yards of offense (340 passing, 280 rushing) and 35 first downs.

Marshall knows it will face a much tougher test in their first road game of the season.

"They're an excellent team, as we all know," Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said of the Broncos. "It'll be a great challenge for us, but it's a challenge we're looking forward to.

"These are the kind of games you want to go play," he added.

GAME INFORMATION

Marshall at Boise State

Friday, Sept. 6

Albertsons Stadium, Boise

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. MT

Weather: High of 85 degrees, partly cloudy

ON TV

The game will be televised on ESPN2, which can be found on the following channels:

Cable One: Channel 134 / 1134 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 209

Dish Network: Channel 143

Cox: Channel 164

ON THE RADIO

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender), which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

KBOI 670 AM in Boise

KTIK 93.1 FM in Boise

KDZY 98.3 FM in McCall

KSNQ 98.3 FM in Twin Falls

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

STREAMING

The game will stream live on the WatchESPN app, available in Apple and Android app stores. The service is only available to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Cable One, Dish Network and DirecTV).

BRONCO ROUNDUP GAME DAY

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day show will be live from Albertsons Stadium before the game from 6 to 7 p.m. on KTVB, KTVB.COM, and in the Bronco Roundup app.

Join Jay Tust and Will Hall, along with special guests, on the Blue for a look at all of the major storylines surrounding this matchup.

TRI-COLOR SCHEME

Broncos fans attending the game are encouraged to show their school spirit by wearing blue, orange, or white - depending on which section they're sitting in. Here's a closer look at this season's color schemes.

In Boise State's home opener, the Broncos take on the Marshall Thunder Herd of Conference-USA. The color scheme for the stadium is either blue, orange, or white, so fans will need to double check what section they're sitting in before picking out their Bronco gear.

Boise State Football

ENTRY TO THE GAME

Bronco fans should arrive early. Those whose seats are not in the Stueckle Sky Center may enter the stadium through any gate. Fans are encouraged — but not required — to leave their bags at home or in the car. For faster entry into the stadium, bring a clear bag or no bag to the game. Prior to entry, fans will pass through metal detectors, and any bags carried in will be subject to search. Remember to leave prohibited items behind, including all weapons, alcohol, glass, and coolers.

BRONCO BASH AT THE ALUMNI AND FRIENDS CENTER

KTVB and the Boise State Alumni Association are partnering again to present the Bronco Bash at the Alumni and Friends Center. This popular event is open to Broncos fans three hours prior to every home football game and closes 30 minutes prior to kickoff. The event features a family-friendly atmosphere with live music and activities for all ages.

Returning this year is the Bronco Bash Cash Dash, a series of one-minute challenges, that guests can play to compete for time in the Mountain America Credit Union cash machine, Boise State merchandise and other prizes. Find out more about the Bronco Bash here.

A map of Bronco Bash events outside Albertsons Stadium on game days this season.

KTVB

DECHEVRIEUX FIELD OPEN FOR TAILGATING

Boise State's partnership with Blockparty, a fan-focused hospitality and entertainment company, continues this season with pre-game festivities at the Ford Tailgate Zone at DeChevrieux Field.

The Tailgate Zone will include a Kids Zone, complete with a climbing wall and other entertainment geared toward the younger fans. It will also include huge televisions featuring top games, food trucks, and a "tailgate village" all on the Broncos' grass practice field adjacent to Albertsons Stadium.

The tailgate party is free for fans, but if you want an upgraded experience with your own tent, TV and other amenities. VIP packages are available for purchase and cost between $400 and $2000.

DeChevrieux Field opens for tailgating three hours before kickoff on home football game days.

BRONCO WALK

Here's a chance for you to high-five your favorite players and coaches as they walk to the football center for pre-game preparations. The "Bronco Walk" will start when the team leaves the Student Union Building about two and a half hours before kickoff. The team will walk from the Student Union Building, through the Ford Tailgate Zone at DeChevrieux Field, past the Varsity Center, straight into the east stadium parking lot and ending at the Bleymaier Football Center.

Map showing the route for the Bronco Walk before Boise State home football games.

Boise State University

10 TO 10 ZONE

The 10 to 10 Zone remains in place for home games this season. It specifies areas off-campus where people age 21 or older may consume alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boise State home football game days only.

Alcoholic beverages are allowed in opaque plastic cups within the zone. Glass containers, beer cans, and type of liquor bottle and cups with alcoholic labeling are not allowed.

The "Zone" begins at Broadway Avenue and Myrtle Street, extends south down Broadway to Beacon, turns west along Beacon, north up Oakland Avenue, west on Potter Drive, north again up South Joyce Street, and then west along University Drive all the way to Capitol Boulevard. The boundary extends north along Capitol and turns east onto Cesar Chavez Lane, crosses Friendship Bridge north, and leads into Julia Davis Park. In the park, the "10 to 10 Zone" boundary is the area east of Zoo Boise to Broadway Avenue, and south of the Julia Davis pond.

The 10 to 10 Zone specifies areas off-campus where people age 21 or older may consume alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boise State home football game days only.

Boise Police Dept.

TRAFFIC, PARKING & FREE SHUTTLES

Expect increased traffic on all roads surrounding Boise State before and after the game. University Drive, from Capitol Boulevard to Broadway Avenue, will be congested throughout the morning and afternoon. Because of limited public parking on-campus, fans are encouraged to park off-campus and walk/bike or use a shuttle to get to the game.

Lots & Garages on Campus:

The Albertsons Stadium parking lot will open eight hours prior to game time on Saturdays and four hours prior to every game during weekdays.

Boise State’s bike corral will be available near Christ Chapel on the corner of Broadway Avenue and Cesar Chavez Lane.

Spaces will be available for a $10 fee in the following lots and garages:

Plaza East and West lots

Brady Street Garage and Lincoln Avenue Garage

Handicap accessible spaces will be available for a $10 fee in the West and East Stadium lots, the Engineering and Technology reserved lot and on the ground floor of the Lincoln Avenue Garage.

Vehicles parked in accessible spaces must display an ADA license plate or placard and the placard/license plate registrant must be an occupant in the vehicle in order to purchase game day accessible parking.

Parking in Boise Parks:

Parking is allowed in designated parking spots within Julia Davis Park, Ann Morrison Park, Riverside Park, and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park. Parking for Boise State home games is free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Towing will be delayed at those parks until 3 a.m. the following morning regardless of kickoff time.

Overnight parking is prohibited.

Off-campus Parking:

The Downtown Boise Association coordinates free shuttle buses from five convenient downtown locations to Bronco Stadium.

These shuttles run every 15 minutes starting two hours prior to game time, and immediately after the game for one hour.

6th & Grove (Bardenay)

8th & Main

8th between Idaho & Bannock (Red Feather/Bittercreek)

8th & Broad (Solid Grill & Bar)

River Street between 12th & Ash (Payette Brewing)

Here is more information on the Bronco Gameday Shuttle, and game day parking options.

Parking at Civic Plaza:

Parking for home (weekend) games this season will also be available starting Saturday at the Civic Plaza complex, just east of the Ada County Courthouse. The cost is $5 per vehicle and proceeds will go to the FACES of Hope Victim Center. More than 600 spaces are available, and parking will be open at least three hours before kickoff. You can pre-pay online.

To access the event parking area, follow Avenue A north, between Myrtle and Front Streets in front of the downtown Boise Winco store, directly into the Civic Plaza parking garage entrance. Patrons should be aware that NO alcoholic beverages or tailgating will be allowed in the Civic Plaza/Courthouse complex.