BOISE, Idaho — After the 2018 season, the Broncos said goodbye to one of their most veteran defensive players, three-year starting cornerback Tyler Horton.

The two-time All-Mountain West player appeared in 49 games during his career, scoring five touchdowns and recording 95 solo tackles.

To fill that void, the Broncos will look to junior Jalen Walker, who has been Horton's backup for most of his career.

He did log 'spot-starts' against Oregon in 2017 and Oklahoma State last fall.

Walker says even though he's gone, Horton continues to be a big influence on him.

"I'll give him a phone call and tell him things I messed up on and the stuff I did good on," Walker said. "He just helps me with my technique, plays, how to guard certain players."

The Broncos open the season in Jacksonville against Florida State on August 31.

