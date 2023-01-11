Boise State lands trio of defensive line transfers

What a Wednesday for the Broncos! Transfers Kivon Wright (Boston College), Tyler Wegis (Utah) and Sheldon Newton (Northern Arizona) have committed to Boise State.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football landed a trio of big-time commitments out of the transfer portal Wednesday. All three players give the Broncos some needed depth on the defensive line and two newcomers experience inside Power 5 programs.

Former Boston College defensive end Kivon Wright was the first to announce his Bronco commitment on Twitter. The 6-foot-4, 217-pound Texan goes by the nickname "Cheese," and was recruited by Boise State coming out of Manvel High School.

Wright redshirted last season, before entering the transfer portal on Jan. 2. His decision came down to Boise State and Mountain West rival Fresno State, giving Bronco Nation some bragging rights back after the Bulldogs' championship win on The Blue.

247Sports, ESPN and Rivals all rated Wright as a three-star prospect in the class of 2022. Outside of Boston College and Boise State, Wright also received offers from the likes of Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, San Diego State, Tulane, Utah State and Vanderbilt.

"Cheese" has four years of eligibility remaining.

A few hours after Wright's commitment, former Utah defensive end and Ladera Ranch, Calif., native Tyler Wegis announced he is heading to the City of Trees.

The 6-foot-6, 228-pound Wegis was also offered by Boise State in the class of 2020 coming out of San Juan Hills High School, per 247Sports. Wegis redshirted with the Utes, and made one tackle in his collegiate debut against Arizona during the 2022 campaign.

As a three-star high school prospect, Wegis received a handful of Power 5 offers from programs like California, Oregon State, Virginia and Washington State.

Wegis has three years of eligibility remaining, according to his Twitter page.

Last, but certainly not least, Boise State landed a commitment from Northern Arizona transfer and defensive lineman Sheldon Newton Wednesday afternoon.

Newton is listed on the Lumberjacks' website as a 6-foot-4, 316-pound sophomore with three years of game experience. Newton still has two years of eligibility remaining and brings some serious size to the Broncos interior group.

The San Jacinto, Calif., native appeared in 11 games during the 2022 season, registering 36 total tackles, three sacks a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Newton also logged six tackles-for-loss.

Newton played in all five games during his first season with Northern Arizona in the spring of 2021, and all 11 games in the fall of 2021. He had 22 total tackles and two sacks in the full-length season.