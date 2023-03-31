Boise State's Dalmas earns Walter Camp preseason All-American honors

The Meridian native and Bronco senior was named a second-team preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation on Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — Death, taxes and Boise State's Jonah Dalmas being recognized as one of the best kickers in all of college football. For the second-consecutive offseason, the senior is bound to pick up a load of preseason hype and awards.

On Friday, the frenzy began, as Dalmas was named a second-team Preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation. Dalmas is a two-time Lou Groza Award semifinalist, and a three-time All-Mountain West honoree.

Dalmas was successful on 23-of-27 (85.2%) of his field goal attempts last fall and racked up 117 points. The former Rocky Mountain High School standout was also a perfect 48-of-48 on point-after attempts.

The Meridian native is one of just three players from a Group of Five school to land on the 2023 Walter Camp Foundation's Preseason All-America first or second team. Dalmas is the only player from the Mountain West Conference to appear on Friday's list.

Dalmas has 54 career field goals to his name, which is only 13 shy of the Boise State football record. Back in January, Dalmas announced he was returning to The Blue for the 2023 campaign.

Last year, Dalmas ranked 10th in the nation with an average of 1.64 field goals per game. He is also tied for fourth among active kickers in the FBS with a career field goal percentage of .889.

Dalmas won the 2016-2017 Gatorade State Soccer Player of the Year for the Grizzlies. In 2021, Dalmas made a program-record 26 field goals, the second-most in Mountain West history.

The 2023 Walter Camp Foundation's Preseason All-America first and second teams are available here.