Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas earns Preseason All-American honors

The former Rocky Mountain High School football and soccer standout was named a preseason third-team All-American by Athlon Sports on Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — A sign football season is right around the corner? The arrival of Phil Steele and Athlon Sports' NCAA preview magazines hitting newsstands and stores nationwide.

With fall camp quickly approaching, Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas was named a preseason third-team All-American by Athlon Monday.

The former Rocky Mountain High School standout is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign. Last fall, Dalmas earned All-Mountain West First Team honors after he made a program-record 26 field goals during the 2021 season.

Dalmas' Boise State record also ranks second in Mountain West history. The Meridian native was named a Lou Groza Award semifinalist following his 2021 campaign. The award is given to the nation's best kicker annually.

The Boise State junior captured Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week Nov. 8, 2021. In a 40-14 road win over Fresno State, Dalmas made each of his four field-goal attempts and four point-after attempts.

The former football and soccer standout for Rocky Mountain won the 2016-2017 Gatorade State Soccer Player of the Year for the Grizzlies. He graduated from Rocky Mountain in 2017. That Fall, he left for a two-year church mission in Riverside, California.

After returning to the Treasure Valley, Dalmas said he was able to get in contact with some of Boise State's coaches, who decided to give him a 14-day tryout. After a few days of the tryout period, Dalmas was added to the Broncos' roster.

Dalmas earned the starting kicking job for Boise State in the fall of 2020. During his freshman campaign, the local athlete went 7-for-8 on field goals, with a long of 51 yards. Dalmas also connected on 30 of his 31 extra-point attempts.