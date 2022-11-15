Two Boise State defenders accept invites to post-season showcases

Boise State safety JL Skinner accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl Monday and Scott Matlock accepted his invite to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

BOISE, Idaho — A pair of Boise State defenders are heading to post-season senior showcases.

On Monday, standout safety JL Skinner accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, where he will join some of the nation's top NFL prospects.

The annual all-star showcase in Mobile, Alabama, takes place in February 2023. During the 2023 NFL Draft, 106 of the players selected competed in the Reese's Senior Bowl, according to the event's website.

Skinner currently ranks second among Boise State defenders with 53 total tackles and is tied for the team-high with two interceptions and three pass breakups.

Bronco defensive lineman Scott Matlock also accepted an invite to the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) Collegiate Bowl. The senior showcase is similar to the Reese's Bowl, but takes place in Pasadena, California.

According to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl's website, nearly 200 NFL scouts are expected to attend this year's game. At the start of the 2022 NFL season, 248 Collegiate Bowl alums were competing in the league.

Matlock's 36 total tackles ranks fourth for Boise State so far this year. The Homedale High School graduate also has five tackles for loss and one-and-a-half sacks in 2022.

If you ask Skinner or Matlock about their NFL futures, both standouts will tell you they are not thinking about professional careers until they bring home a Mountain West Championship.

Boise State (7-3, 6-0 MWC) has a chance to claim the Mountain Division with a win over Wyoming (7-3, 5-1 MWC) Saturday at 5 p.m. MT in Laramie.