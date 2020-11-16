Watch live at 1 p.m.: Coach Bryan Harsin to discuss Broncos game at Hawaii

The Broncos are coming off a 52-21 win over Colorado State on the blue. 14 players did not suit up because of COVID-19 protocols.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin will hold his weekly press conference at 1 p.m. Monday and will discuss the team’s battle with COVID-19 and the upcoming game in Honolulu against Hawaii on Saturday night.

Harsin's press conference will be live-streamed in this article and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.

The Broncos are coming off a 52-21 win against the Colorado State Rams at Albertsons Stadium last Thursday night. That brings their Mountain West conference record to 3-0. They currently lead the Mountain Division.

After the game, Coach Harsin said the feeling after this game is vastly different than the sting of losing to BYU.

"Well, it was a lot more fun than the game before. Alright, I've done it both ways and I prefer what we did tonight," Harsin said. "So those guys did. I thought the meeting that we had last night, it was about, 'Hey this is what we're dealing with, this is what we need to do and let's go out there and have fun doing it. Let's just cut it loose.'"

Kick returner Avery Williams blocked two punts in the first half, both were returned for touchdowns, one of which was scored by senior defensive back Kekaula Kaniho.

Boise State will have to wait until Friday to check the status of many of its players. There were 14 Broncos that did not play last Thursday night due to COVID-19 protocols. Nine of them tested positive for the virus.

It is a long flight to the Hawaiian Islands this weekend. The Rainbow Warriors are 2-2 in conference and 1-0 at Aloha Stadium, having beaten New Mexico 39-33 in their only home game of the season.

Bronco fans may want to take a nap before kick-off. The BSU-Hawaii game starts at 9 p.m. MT. The game is being broadcast on CBS Sports Network.