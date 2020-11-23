Watch live at 1 p.m.: Coach Harsin talks about Saturday's showdown on the blue against San Jose State

This Saturday's game at Albertsons Stadium features two teams unbeaten in conference play. It will be broadcast nationally on Fox.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State's football team remained unbeaten in Mountain West Conference play with a 40-32 victory over Hawaii Saturday night.

The Broncos ran out to a big lead before holding off the Rainbow Warriors at Aloha Stadium. The BSU defense gave up 29 points and 275 yards in the second half. That's a concern heading into this week's game.

Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin will hold his weekly press conference at 1 p.m. Monday to discuss the Hawaii win and this week’s opponent San Jose State. We will carry it live on KTVB.COM and our YouTube Channel.

The Broncos and Spartans are currently in a second place tie in the conference, both have 4-0 records. The Nevada Wolfpack lead the Mountain West at 5-0.

This year, due to COVID forcing a shortened season, the conference is doing away with divisions to determine the championship game. Instead, the top two teams in terms of conference game win percentage will play in the title game.

The Spartans are the surprise team of the season, coming into Albertsons Stadium off a sudden bye week. San Jose State was scheduled to play Fresno State last Saturday, but the game was called a no-contest when the Bulldogs did not meet the required number of players after a number were out due to COVID-19 or contact tracing.

The Spartans last game was a win over the UNLV Rebels 34-17 at home on Nov. 14.

This Saturday's game is getting national attention. It will be broadcast on Fox at 2 p.m., making this the first regular-season Boise State game to air on one of the primary national networks since a win over Oregon State in 2010 that aired on ABC. The last nationally televised Boise State game on a primary network was the Mountain West Championship in 2014.

And due to COVID protocols, there will only be around 1,100 Bronco fans in the stands at Albertsons Stadium.