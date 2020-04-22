Boise State's Harsin to take a 10-day furlough

Most of the football coaches will also be required to take 10 days.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin and other coaches and athletic department employees earning more than $40,000 per year will be furloughed.

Harsin makes $1.65 million in base salary and will be required to take a 10-day furlough.

Most of Boise State's football coaches will also be required to take 10 days.

School President Marlene Tromp informed university staff of the furloughs Monday, saying canceling events into the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic has cost Boise State more than $10 million.

The furloughs will affect all university employees earning more than $40,000 per year.

Watch more Boise State Football: