BOISE, Idaho — Bronco football fans can expect another late night on the blue when Hawaii comes to Boise for a Mountain West game on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Boise State announced that the kick-off for the game against the Rainbow Warriors will be at 8:15 p.m. MT.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Hawaii is coming of a huge win at Nevada in Reno on Saturday, beating the Wolfpack 54-3. Our Tom Scott says it was the most lopsided road for Hawaii in its eight years as a member of the Mountain West. And the third largest margin of victory on the road in school history.

Hawaii is off to a 4-1 start and is currently leading the West Division of the Mountain West. Two wins came against Pac-12 foes.

