Boise State duo named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list

Taylen Green and Ashton Jeanty are both candidates for the award, which recognizes the nation's best offensive player from the state of Texas.

BOISE, Idaho — In each of its recruiting classes between 2021 and 2023, Boise State landed arguably its best commitment from the Lone Star State. From Taylen Green and Eric McAlister, to Ashton Jeanty and Jambres Dubar, the Broncos' staff has found a plethora of talent in Texas.

Trips down south have clearly paid off for Andy Avalos and Co., as Green, McAlister and Jeanty burst onto the scene last fall. Ahead of the 2023 campaign, the young backfield duo is earning recognition among some of the best offensive players in college football with ties to Texas.

On Thursday, Green and Jeanty were named to the early Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list. Each year, the award recognizes the top offensive player in the nation from Texas. Candidates include athletes who were born in or went to high school in the state, in addition to those who played at a Texas junior college or four-year college.

The Broncos' redshirt-sophomore quarterback is now a candidate for four different national awards. Green's Mountain West Freshman of the Year performance has already landed him on watch lists for the Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award and Walter Camp Award.

The Davey O'Brien Award recognizes the top quarterback in college football and Green is one of 35 preseason candidates for the prestigious honor. He is also one of two candidates representing the Mountain West, alongside San Jose State's Chevan Cordeiro.

Green rides into the 2023 campaign after throwing for 2,042 yards and tallying 586 yards on the ground last fall. In 10 games as Boise State's starter, the Lewisville, Texas, native totaled 24 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Jeanty made the most of every opportunity as a true freshman last fall, rumbling for 821 yards on the ground on 156 carries (5.3 yards per carry). The Lone Star High School graduate turned 14 grabs into 157 yards, while sharing the load with feature back George Holani.

The rising sophomore found the end zone seven times during the 2022 campaign. Jeanty really found his stride as Boise State began Mountain West competition, scoring a touchdown in four-consecutive games. Against rivals San Diego State and Fresno State, Jeanty combined for 191 rushing yards and totaled three touchdowns.

Considering Jeanty's route-running ability, hands and playmaking after the catch, the Broncos will look to use No. 2 in various ways this fall. KTVB has seen first-year offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan play Holani and Jeanty at the same time during fall camp, as both backs have the ability to thrive out of the slot.

Even McAlister on Wednesday showed his excitement for what the tailback duo brings to the offense. With defensive backs keyed in on the triple-option threat, wide receivers are bound to find their way behind a defense. For Jeanty and Holani, there is no ill will about the workload, as long as Boise State's offense succeeds.

"It doesn't really matter who's starting, who's coming off the bench … We compliment each other," Jeanty said. "We make each other better and overall we make the offense better."

#BoiseState returns an ELITE running back duo in 2023 - The veteran George Holani, and the breakout star Ashton Jeanty

Although they compete with each other daily, Holani has taken Jeanty under his wing, and is ready for the duo to explode this season pic.twitter.com/XrFE84SmYJ — Brady Frederick (@BradyFrederick_) August 14, 2023

George Holani and Ashton Jeanty combined for 1,713 yards last season… 𝘈𝘍𝘛𝘌𝘙 𝘊𝘖𝘕𝘛𝘈𝘊𝘛 + 𝘈𝘍𝘛𝘌𝘙 𝘛𝘏𝘌 𝘊𝘈𝘛𝘊𝘏 alone.



• @georgeholani: 245 touches, 1,308 YDS from scrimmage

• @AshtonJeanty2: 170 touches, 976 YDS from scrimmage



Fall Camp | Day 2#BOOM💥 pic.twitter.com/a3qhwCwm91 — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) August 4, 2023

During their trip back home to face North Texas in the Frisco Bowl, Green and Jeanty ended the season in lights-out fashion. Jeanty totaled a career-best 178 yards, while Green was named Frisco Bowl Offensive MVP. The quarterback ran for 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while throwing for 137 yards and another score.

The Broncos face Washington in their season opener at Husky Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, with ABC televising the game on its flagship network of affiliated broadcast stations. The contest is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. MDT/12:30 p.m. PDT.

