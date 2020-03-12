Boise State's game against UNLV canceled due to COVID-19

The Mountain West Conference released a joint statement Wednesday night announcing the cancelation of Friday's game.

BOISE, Idaho — For the second week in a row, Boise State's scheduled game has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mountain West Conference announced in a Twitter post on Wednesday night that the Broncos' game against UNLV - scheduled for this Friday in Las Vegas - has been canceled.

"Based on guidance from medical personnel and epidemiologists, Friday’s game has been canceled and will not be rescheduled," the statement reads. "Both medical teams have been in communication in order to understand the full picture of COVID issues in our region."

The cancelation comes just five days after Boise State's final home game of the regular season - against San Jose State - was canceled less than five hours before kickoff. University officials said at the time that the cancelation was due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Broncos' program.

The conference did not say in its tweet if this week's cancelation of the Broncos-Rebels game was due to positive cases, although Boise State players and coaches were set to undergo additional testing on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.