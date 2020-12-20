Boise State football team announces decision to forego bowl game this season

The decision to forego a bowl game was led by student-athletes and supported by the coaches, staff and administration.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos announced Sunday the football team will not participate in a bowl game this season, according to interim director of athletics Bob Carney and head coach Bryan Harsin.

Team captains Khalil Shaki, Riley Whimpey and Avery Williams issued a joint statement on the team's decision:



“This is about a team decision and what the team feels is best for everyone mentally, physically and emotionally. The 2020 season has not been easy, dating back to the summer, the postponement and return of our season and then week-to-week ups and downs in dealing with COVID. We gave everything we had this season for each other and for Bronco Nation, and are proud that we made it to a championship game despite all the challenges we faced. Now, it is time for all of us to get healthy and focus on 2021.”

Carney added the decision was "incredibly difficult" for the student-athletes to consider. Team coaches and staff wanted to allow team captains to speak with the other athletes before taking any action regarding postseason games.

"These last several months have been both exhausting and challenging for everyone involved, and I want to thank our student-athletes, coaches and support staff for all of the work that went into the most unprecedented season in college football history," Carney said in a statement. "I am proud of everyone involved."



“We met with our captains this morning, and after discussions with the rest of the team, we felt it was in the best interest of our program and of the well-being of our student-athletes, both physically and mentally, to forego a bowl game this year,” Harsin said. “These young men have been through a lot this season. COVID protocols required them to be away from their families for most of the season, and they understandably want to go home and be with their families for the holidays. When they return to campus we will begin preparations for a championship season in 2021.”