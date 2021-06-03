Boise State to offer football ticket 'mini plans' to fans

The three home game ticket bundles are part of an effort to get more fans in seats.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State is selling three-game ticket bundles to for the Broncos' upcoming football season as part of an effort to get more fans in seats.

The two available "mini plans" guarantee fans a spot at one home game per month in September, October, and November.

The Blue Plan will include the Oklahoma State game on Saturday, Sept. 18, Air Force on Saturday, Oct. 16 and Wyoming on Friday, Nov. 12.

The Orange Plan also includes the Oklahoma State and Air Force games, as well as New Mexico on Saturday Nov. 20.

"Our student-athletes deserve sellouts at each of our six home games, so if you can't commit to all six games for a particular reason, these mini plans provide an opportunity to hit one game per month," director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey said. "If you haven't joined us at Albertsons Stadium in the past, this is also a great opportunity to come see what we're all about. The best way to guarantee a seat to Oklahoma State is by purchasing a season ticket, Blue Collar Pass or mini plan."

Mini plan purchasers will get to pick their seating locations, with spots in the core of the main stadium going for $150 per seat, whiles seats in the south end zone and curves run $129 per seat.

Season tickets and Blue Collar Passes - which allows access to all six home games - are also on sale now.

Boise State officials noted that of the eight kickoff times that have been announced already, only three start later than 5 p.m., and none later than 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets or learn more, click here.

The Broncos' complete 2021 schedule is below:

Thursday, Sept. 2 | @ UCF (5 p.m.; ESPN)

Friday, Sept. 10 | UTEP (7:30 p.m.; FS1)

Saturday, Sept. 18 | Oklahoma State (7 p.m.; FS1)

Saturday, Sept. 25 | @ Utah State* (10 a.m.; CBS)

Saturday, Oct. 2 | Nevada* (TBD; FOX/FS1/FS2)

Saturday, Oct. 9 | @ BYU (TBD: ESPN Networks)

Saturday, Oct. 16 | Air Force* (TBD: FOX/FS1/FS2)

Saturday, Oct. 30 | @ Colorado State* (5 p.m.; CBS SN)

Saturday, Nov. 6 | @ Fresno State* (5 p.m.; CBS SN)

Friday, Nov. 12 | Wyoming* (7 p.m.; FS1)

Saturday, Nov. 20 | New Mexico* (TBD; FOX/FS1/FS2)

Friday, Nov. 26 | @ San Diego State (10 a.m.; CBS)