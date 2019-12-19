BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team signed 15 players to national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period, the university announced on Wednesday.
The signing class is heavy on linemen (four offensive, three defensive), and also includes three safeties, two cornerbacks, two tight ends and a wide receiver.
In all, nine of the signees were on the defensive side and six were on offense.
Six of the signees hail from California, the most of any state in the recruiting class.
Notably, the Broncos signed a local player - Borah High star Austin Bolt - to a full-ride scholarship.
Here's the list of players who signed with Boise State on Wednesday:
- TE Austin Bolt - Boise, Idaho (Borah HS)
- S Isaiah Bradford - Redlands, Calif. (Redlands East Valley HS)
- WR LaTrell Caples - Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster HS)
- OL Nathan Cardona - Yorba Linda, Calif. (Yorba Linda HS)
- CB Donovan Clark - Tacoma, Wash. (Lincoln HS)
- DL Robert Cooper - Spanaway, Wash. (Bethel HS)
- TE Russell Corrigan - Hutchinson, Minn. (Hutchinson HS)
- DL Herbert Gums, Jr. - Diboll, Texas (Diboll HS)
- OL Brandon Hernandez - Yucaipa, Calif. (Yucaipa HS)
- DL Shane Irwin - Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. (Long Beach City College / San Diego State / Palos Verdes HS)
- CB Kaonohi Kaniho - Kahuku, Hawaii (Kahuku HS)
- OL Riden Leong - Waimanalo, Hawaii (Orange Coast City College / Maryknoll HS)
- DL Divine Obichere - Los Angeles, Calif. (Long Beach City College / Westchester HS)
- S Rodney Robinson - San Bernardino, Calif. (Cajon HS)
- S Semaj Verner - Lakewood, Calif. (Mayfair HS)
