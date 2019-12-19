BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team signed 15 players to national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period, the university announced on Wednesday.

The signing class is heavy on linemen (four offensive, three defensive), and also includes three safeties, two cornerbacks, two tight ends and a wide receiver.

In all, nine of the signees were on the defensive side and six were on offense.

Six of the signees hail from California, the most of any state in the recruiting class.

Notably, the Broncos signed a local player - Borah High star Austin Bolt - to a full-ride scholarship.

Here's the list of players who signed with Boise State on Wednesday:

