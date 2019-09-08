BOISE, Idaho — With temperatures nearing triple digits for most of the first week of fall camp, the Broncos ended their first week of fall camp on Thursday with a special treat: a massive watermelon buffet.

"We were slaving out here in the sun," team Chaplain Mark Thorton said. "Everybody is putting in work today."

Thorton, who leads the team in prayer before games, is the father of former Bronco Hugh Thorton, a Mountain View High School grad who was recently signed by the Washington Redskins.

"Every year we get to come out during summer camp and serve these players and the coaches."

And from the looks of it, players and coaches enjoyed the tasty treat.

"They've been working hard, getting ready for the season to be a blessing to our community so we want to be a blessing to them."

