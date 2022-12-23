Boise State football announces several staff changes

Boise State has hired a new defensive line coach and director of sports performance. The Broncos also promoted Jabril Frazier and extended Spencer Danielson.

BOISE, Idaho — Since Early Signing Day, Boise State football and head coach Andy Avalos have announced a number of changes to the Broncos' coaching and support staff.

After the transfer and high school prospects inked their futures with the blue and orange, Boise State got one more important signature. The Broncos announced defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson signed a new two-year, $875,000 deal that will make him the highest paid assistant coach in school history.

Danielson is one of the bright young minds in the game. He has had opportunities to leave, but once again, decided to put his loyalty to Boise on display Wednesday.

"There's no doubt Spencer is one of the brightest defensive coaches in the country," Avalos said. "His love for our players is unquestioned and he is a tremendous leader and developer of young men both on and off the field."

"I love being here. I tell these recruits this, I told the current players, I'm in. I'm all in with these guys."



On Thursday, Boise State announced another pair of changes. The first; former Bronco Jabril Frazier has the luxury of staying in the City of Trees.

Frazier was promoted from a graduate-assistant role, to a full-time position. He will serve as the new EDGE coach, a position that was vacated earlier in December when Kelly Poppinga left for BYU.

Frazier is getting a one-year deal worth $120,000.

"Jabril has earned this opportunity through countless hours of hard work and dedication," Avalos said. "As a former Bronco student-athlete, he knows our program inside and out. I am excited for him."

More Boise State news rolled in Thursday, when Avalos and Co. announced the hiring of Ben Hilgart as director of sports performance for Bronco football. Reid Kagy recently left the program for a role at Iowa State University.

Hilgart has more than 20 years of experience, with stops at Arizona, Arizona State, New Mexico, Ohio State, UTEP and Western Illinois.

"Ben has a long history of helping develop young men on and off the field," Avalos said. "His passion and energy demands maximum effort and he will get the best out of our players."

Last but not least, Avalos made another coaching announcement Friday, bringing in former Nebraska assistant Erik Chinander to serve as Boise State's defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator.

KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust on Friday confirmed assistant coach Frank Maile is leaving Boise State.

Term sheet details for Chinander with the Broncos:

Year one: $220,000

Year two: $320,000

Chinander, who has been a defensive coordinator at both UCF and Nebraska, will also get a $10,000 signing bonus.

"Erik coaches an aggressive style of defense that fits well as we continue to grow our program," Avalos said. "He brings a ton of experience at the college and pro level and I can't wait for him to get to know our players."

