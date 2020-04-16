Boise State football players help 'Fill the Truck'

The donations they collected will help stock the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry.

BOISE, Idaho — With spring practice suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boise State football players are keeping themselves busy by serving their community.

On Wednesday a few members of the team pitched in to help collect food and cash donations as part of the "Fill the Truck" drive at Whitney United Methodist Church in Boise.

The donations they collected will help stock the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry.

After the drive, we caught up with senior offensive lineman Donte Harrington who told us he and his teammates jumped at the chance to give back to the community that supports them so much.

"The community is always supporting us," Harrington said. "It seems like every home game we have 30,000 fans screaming their heads off. Like I said, just paying it forward. That's something that myself and my whole team feels as well.

"We're just trying to show our support, just pay it back as much as we can and in times like this, where the very people that support us in the stands, we have to do the same in tough times like this," he added.

If you would like to donate some food or money to the "Fill the Truck" drive, you'll have another chance. It's happening again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Whitney United Methodist Church, 3315 West Overland Road in Boise.

Watch more Boise State Football: